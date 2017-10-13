Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Questionable for Sunday
McKinney (hip) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns.
McKinney did not practice Wednesday and Thursday before finishing the week as a limited participant. The Texans' leading tackler is expected to play at this point despite the questionable designation.
