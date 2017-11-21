Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Racks up nine tackles in win
McKinney finished Sunday's victory over the Cardinals with nine tackles (seven solo).
McKinney's tackle total marks his second highest of the season, as he logged 11 (four solo) in the Texans' season opener. The 25-year-old was the only defender on the team to see all 58 snaps.
