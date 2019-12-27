Play

McKinney doesn't carry an injury designation, signalling he'll play in Sunday's divisional matchup against Tennessee.

McKinney logged a trio of full practices during the week while managing a concussion, but as evidenced by this news, has cleared the league's concussion protocol. He's expected to handle his usual role as a starting inside linebacker for the contest.

