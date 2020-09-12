McKinney had seven tackles including one for a loss in Thursday's 34-20 loss to the Chiefs in Week 1.
McKinney finished second on the team behind inside linebacker partner Zach Cunningham (eight tackles). That's the same duo, in that order, that led the team in tackles in 2019.
