McKinney has recovered from arthroscopic ankle surgery in February, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
McKinney made a speedy recovery from the procedure and is expected to be ready for training camp. "I'm feeling great," McKinney said. "I'm working hard and trying to maintain my body, work on flexibility, work on explosion and get in shape to be ready whenever we get the call to get back together." McKinney recorded 101 tackles, one sack, 5.5 tackles for losses, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries over 14 games in 2019.
More News
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Gets ankle surgery•
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Wraps up fifth season•
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Ready to rock•
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Practices again Thursday•
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Full participant Wednesday•
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Won't suit up Week 16•