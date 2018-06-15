Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Signs five-year extension
McKinney signed a five-year, $50 million contract extension that includes $21 million guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Entering the final year of his rookie contract, McKinney is now under contract through the 2023 season. The age 25 linebacker has been a consistent player since entering the league, starting in all 32 games for the Texans over the past two seasons while totaling 224 tackles in the same span. He's a hallmark in the center of their defense and his contract indicates he'll continue to be for the next several years.
More News
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Finishes with 95 tackles•
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Posts sack Sunday•
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Racks up nine tackles in win•
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Leading tackler in Week 6 win•
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Listed as active•
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Questionable for Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football: 2018 position tiers
Dave Richard's 2018 Fantasy Football positional tiers have been revealed
-
Ranking 2018 NFL schedules
What good is drafting a player if you don't know how good or bad their schedule is?
-
Ranking NFC West schedules
The NFC West boasts plenty of offensive firepower, but all four teams have scheduling issues...
-
Ranking NFC South schedules
While things might start easy for the Panthers and Saints, it's the Falcons who have the easiest...
-
Ranking NFC North schedules
The Packers should get off to a good start, but the Vikings are the ones with the chance to...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Avoid Cooks
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and warns that Mark Ingram and Brandin Cooks...