McKinney signed a five-year, $50 million contract extension that includes $21 million guaranteed, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Entering the final year of his rookie contract, McKinney is now under contract through the 2023 season. The age 25 linebacker has been a consistent player since entering the league, starting in all 32 games for the Texans over the past two seasons while totaling 224 tackles in the same span. He's a hallmark in the center of their defense and his contract indicates he'll continue to be for the next several years.

