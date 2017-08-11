Play

McKinney did not play in the Texans' preseason opener Wednesday due to an undisclosed injury, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Rookie second-round pick Zach Cunningham started in place of McKinney at inside linebacker. McKinney, the only player in the NFL to record at least 100 tackles and five sacks in 2016, is expected to attend practice Friday.

