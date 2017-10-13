Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Skips second straight practice
McKinney (hip) did not practice for a second straight day Thursday, but is expected to play Sunday against the Browns, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
McKinney is Houston's leading tackler with 31 stops over the first five games.
