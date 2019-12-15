Play

McKinney sustained a concussion and won't return to Sunday's game against the Buccaneers.

McKinney posted nine tackles and 0.5 sacks before leaving the contest. The 27-year-old linebacker will be on a slightly shortened week with the team playing Tampa Bay on Saturday, and he'll need to clear the league's concussion protocol before suiting up. If he can't go, either Peter Kalambayi and Tyrell Adams is in line to start.

