McKinney made nine tackle (seven solo) in Sunday's win over the Falcons.

McKinney followed up his 12-tackle performance in Week 4 with a similarly impressive outing. This provides a solid floor for IDP purposes, although he only has 0.5 sacks and one pass breakup this season, so the ceiling is definitely capped.

