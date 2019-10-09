Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Tackling machine
McKinney made nine tackle (seven solo) in Sunday's win over the Falcons.
McKinney followed up his 12-tackle performance in Week 4 with a similarly impressive outing. This provides a solid floor for IDP purposes, although he only has 0.5 sacks and one pass breakup this season, so the ceiling is definitely capped.
