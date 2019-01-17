McKinney recorded 105 tackles (63 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and seven passes defensed, including an interception, while playing in 16 games this season.

McKinney eclipsed the 100-tackle mark for the second time in his four-year career this season as he's continued to be a quality linebacker for Houston. He improved in pass coverage, with his seven passes defensed more than doubling the three he'd compiled in the three seasons prior. He'll set his sights on continuing his solid play in 2019.