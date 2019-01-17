Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Tallies 105 tackles in 2018
McKinney recorded 105 tackles (63 solo), including 1.5 sacks, and seven passes defensed, including an interception, while playing in 16 games this season.
McKinney eclipsed the 100-tackle mark for the second time in his four-year career this season as he's continued to be a quality linebacker for Houston. He improved in pass coverage, with his seven passes defensed more than doubling the three he'd compiled in the three seasons prior. He'll set his sights on continuing his solid play in 2019.
More News
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Clear of foot injury•
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Limited participant Wednesday•
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Notches interception in win•
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Ties for team lead in tackles•
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Leads team in tackles•
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Another busy Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gase to fly with Darnold with Jets
The long-stagnant Jets offense has potential to thrive now that Adam Gase will mesh with Sam...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, top lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference championship DFS picks
Four teams, two games and one last chance to set your old fashioned DFS lineup. Dave Richard...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...
-
Championship Round rankings, DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg updates his rankings for any playoff challenge format, as well as DFS plays...
-
Kitchens cooking in Cleveland
Baker Mayfield and Nick Chubb should remain effective in Freddie Kitchens' offense in Cleveland,...