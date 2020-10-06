McKinney made 10 tackles in Sunday's 31-23 loss to the Vikings.
McKinney and Zach Cunningham were once again busy in the middle of the field. Each registered 10 tackles, and this was McKinney's third consecutive double-digit tackle effort. The 27-year-old has 38 tackles through four weeks and is on pace to set a career high.
