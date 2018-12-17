Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Ties for team lead in tackles
McKinney had nine tackles (three solo) in Saturday's 29-22 win over the Jets.
McKinney rebounded after combining for seven tackles over the previous two games, and leads the team with 96 combined tackles through 14 games. The 26-year-old added two passes defensed Saturday and continues to lead the the team's linebackers in overall snap count.
More News
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Leads team in tackles•
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Another busy Sunday•
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Reaches quarterback Sunday•
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Signs five-year extension•
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Finishes with 95 tackles•
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Posts sack Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15