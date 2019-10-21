Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Top tackler Week 7
McKinney recorded eight tackles, two for a loss, in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Colts in Week 7.
McKinney topped the Texans' defense in stops after a brief one-week absence from the leader's spot. For the season, he and his partner at inside linebacker, Zack Cunningham, lead the team with 53 tackles in seven games.
More News
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Makes big play in win•
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Tackling machine•
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Hits double digits in tackles•
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Notches seven tackles in win•
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Tallies 105 tackles in 2018•
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Clear of foot injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Edmonds stars
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...