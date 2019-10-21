McKinney recorded eight tackles, two for a loss, in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the Colts in Week 7.

McKinney topped the Texans' defense in stops after a brief one-week absence from the leader's spot. For the season, he and his partner at inside linebacker, Zack Cunningham, lead the team with 53 tackles in seven games.

