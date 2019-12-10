Play

McKinney had seven tackles (one solo) during Sunday's loss to the Broncos.

McKinney now has at least seven stops in each of the past four contests coming out of the Week 10 bye. The 27-year-old has 93 tackles (49 solo), a half-sack, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries through 13 games.

