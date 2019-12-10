Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Totals seven tackles
McKinney had seven tackles (one solo) during Sunday's loss to the Broncos.
McKinney now has at least seven stops in each of the past four contests coming out of the Week 10 bye. The 27-year-old has 93 tackles (49 solo), a half-sack, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries through 13 games.
More News
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Accounts for 11 stops•
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Collects eight tackles•
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Top tackler Week 7•
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Makes big play in win•
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Tackling machine•
-
Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Hits double digits in tackles•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 15 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 15 Rankings: Experts weigh in
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the biggest questions heading into a pivotal Week 15.
-
Week 15 TE Preview: Trust O.J.?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 15 tight ends, including who...
-
Best Week 15 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Week 15 WR Preview: Injury needs
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 15, including...
-
Week 15 Trade Values Chart
As the season winds down, there's still time to re-tool your roster for the stretch run. Dave...