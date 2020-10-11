McKinney (shoulder) is inactive for Sunday's game versus the Jaguars.
McKinney is second on the team with 37 tackles through four games, so the Texans' defense could struggle without the Mississippi State product in the fold. Tyrell Adams is expected to start in his place Sunday, but Dylan Cole should rotate in as well.
