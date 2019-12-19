Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Won't suit up Week 16
McKinney (concussion) is ruled out of Saturday's game against Tampa Bay.
McKinney was unable to get on the practice field this week and remains in the concussion protocol. If Brennan Scarlett (Achilles/shouler) is active, he is likely to see an uptick in snaps in the 27-year-old's stead.
