Play

McKinney (concussion) is ruled out of Saturday's game against Tampa Bay.

McKinney was unable to get on the practice field this week and remains in the concussion protocol. If Brennan Scarlett (Achilles/shouler) is active, he is likely to see an uptick in snaps in the 27-year-old's stead.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories