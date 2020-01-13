Texans' Benardrick McKinney: Wraps up fifth season
McKinney had four tackles in Sunday's 51-31 playoff loss to the Chiefs.
McKinney finished up his fifth season, one in which he recorded 101 tackles, the third time he's eclipsed the century mark. He also had one sack, a forced fumble and recovered two fumbles in 14 games. As the defensive play caller, McKinney is an important piece on a defense that was exposed badly by the Chiefs. There's another four years remaining on his contract.
