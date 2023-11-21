Cashman recorded 19 tackles, one sack, two quarterback hits and one pass defensed in Week 11's 21-16 win over Arizona.

Cashman, who has served as the strongside linebacker for most of the season, was pressed into duty in the middle Sunday and responded with a new career high in tackles. Starting MIKE linebacker, Denzel Perryman, served the first of a two-game suspension, so expect Cashman back in the middle for Week 12 against the Jaguars. It should be noted that Cashman played all 61 snaps against the Cardinals after being hampered by a knee injury that limited him to 55 percent of the snaps Week 10.