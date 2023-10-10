Cashman recorded nine total tackles (five solo), two tackles for loss and one hit on the quarterback during the Texans' 21-19 loss to the Falcons this Sunday.

Cashman has made plays for Houston's defense since taking over the starting outside linebacker duties, as he's tallied 17 total tackles (nine solo), two tackles for loss, one interception and one fumble recovery in three games. The veteran led the Texans in tackles for loss and was third in total tackles this past Sunday, trailing only Jalen Pitre (11 tackles) and Henry To'oTo'o (12 tackles).