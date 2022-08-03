Coach Lovie Smith said Wednesday that Cashman has "come from nowhere" during training camp.

Smith's comments suggest Cashman has put the groin injury that kept him out of the last 10 games of the 2021 season behind him. Despite having drafted Alabama's Christian Harris in the third round of this year's draft, the rebuilding Texans don't necessarily have an excess of talent at linebacker behind Christian Kirksey and Kamu Grugier-Hill, meaning Cashman has a legitimate shot to see a notable role in 2022.