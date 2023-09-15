Cashman (hamstring) was left off the Texans' injury report ahead of Sunday's game against Indianapolis.
The 27-year-old has had enough time to move past his hamstring injury, as he participated in full during Friday's practice. Cashman projects to play as a rotational outside linebacker for Houston's defense ahead of Sunday's contest.
More News
-
Texans' Blake Cashman: Out Week 1 due to hamstring•
-
Texans' Blake Cashman: Looking unlikely for Week 1•
-
Texans' Blake Cashman: Dealing with hamstring•
-
Texans' Blake Cashman: Secures one-year extension•
-
Texans' Blake Cashman: Clear of injury report Wednesday•
-
Texans' Blake Cashman: Won't play Sunday•