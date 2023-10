Cashman recorded five tackles (four solo), with a sack, during Sunday's 15-13 loss to the Panthers.

Cashman managed to log his first sack of the season after logging 3 during the previous campaign. The 2019 fifth-round pick is now just three tackles shy of his career high (40) set back during his rookie year, and he should have an ample opportunity to surpass the mark this week versus the Buccaneers.