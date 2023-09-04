Cashman (hamstring) is not practicing Monday and is not expected to play Sunday at Baltimore, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Cashman has been dealing with a hamstring injury since mid-August, and it appears that he may miss Houston's regular-season opener as a result. The 2019 fifth-round pick could be in line for a starting role when healthy, but until then Cory Littleton will likely benefit from increased defensive snaps.
