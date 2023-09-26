Cashman recorded five tackles, defensed two passes, recovered a fumble and had an interception in Sunday's 37-17 win over the Jaguars in Week 3.

Cashman, who missed Week 1 due to a hamstring and was limited to special teams only Week 2, made his first start and saw his first action on defense Sunday. The Texans' defense needed some plays, and the veteran responded with two turnovers that the offense turned into 10 points.