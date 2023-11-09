Cashman (knee) didn't practice Wednesday.
Despite not playing the first two games of the season, Cashman is second on the Texans with 47 tackles (27 solo) and has also recorded four pass breakups, one interception, one sack, and eight tackles for loss. Cashman has a couple more practice days ahead of Sunday's Week 10 date with the Bengals.
