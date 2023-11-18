Cashman will start at middle linebacker Sunday against the Cardinals, Aaron Wilson of KPRC2 Houston reports.

Cashman is tapped to fill in for the suspended Denzel Perryman, who will also miss Week 12 against the Jaguars. Normally, Henry To'oTo'o would fill in for Perryman, but he's out while in concussion protocol. Cory Littleton will slide in at strongside linebacker, Cashman's normal spot, and Christian Harris will continue to start on the weak side. Cashman was impacted by a knee injury last week and played just 35 snaps (55 percent), but he's been a high-volume tackler when healthy and available for a full game. He averaged 9.8 tackles over the four games leading up to last week's win over the Bengals.