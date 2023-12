Cashman is expected to miss at least one week after suffering a hamstring injury in Sunday's loss to the Jets, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Cashman's likely absence against the Titans on Sunday will be a blow to Houston's defense. The 27-year-old is the team's current leader with 87 total tackles and has been one of the team's starters at outside linebacker for the majority of the season. While he is out of action, Jake Hansen is expected to step into a starting role.