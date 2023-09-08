Cashman (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's season opener against the Ravens, Jonathan Alexander of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Cashman being declared out isn't surprising considering he was unable to practice in any capacity during the week. Injuries have frequently set the 27-year-old linebacker back, as Cashman has been limited to 30 appearances over the previous four seasons.
