Cashman recorded 15 tackles (nine solo), two tackles for loss and two pass breakups in Houston's Week 6 win over the Saints Sunday.

The veteran linebacker has started each of the last four games and has piled up 24 tackles over the last two weeks. He played 100 percent of the defensive snaps versus New Orleans. On the year, Cashman is second on the Texans in tackles (32), behind rookie LB Henry To'oTo'o.