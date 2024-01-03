Cashman posted six tackles (one solo) in Sunday's 26-3 Week 17 win over Tennessee.

Cashman had missed Houston's previous two games with a hamstring injury, and he appeared to be on a snap count Sunday, logging just 49 percent of the team's defensive snaps after playing nearly every defensive snap over the three weeks prior to getting hurt. The fifth-year linebacker still managed to tie for third on the Texans with six stops. That's a mark Cashman has reached in six of his past seven contests, and he's up to a career-best 93 tackles (52 solo) on the campaign.