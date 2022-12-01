The Texans signed Cashman (knee) to a one-year contract extension Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Cashman will now be tied to Houston through the 2023 season after being traded to the team from the Jets this offseason. The 26-year-old linebacker has been a consistent contributor on special teams while playing a limited defensive role over 10 games this season, recording 13 tackles, one sack and one pass defended. Cashman popped up as a non-participant with a knee injury on Wednesday's injury report, so he could be in jeopardy of missing just his second game of the season Sunday versus the Browns.