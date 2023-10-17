Cashman recorded 15 tackles, including two for a loss, one quarterback hit and two passes defensed in Sunday's 20-13 win over New Orleans.

Cashman, who dealt with a hamstring during the preseason and missed Week 1, has been Houston's best and most consistent linebacker since returning Week 2. The 27-year-old has 24 tackles the last two weeks. Houston's defense sacked Derek Carr twice in the win, but the unit's presence was felt mostly in pressures. The NFL's Next Gen stats credited Cashman and company with 26 pressures, tied for third most by any team this season, per Jonathan M. Alexander of the Houston Chronicle. This performance came after the defense failed to record a sack in the previous week's loss to Atlanta.