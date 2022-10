Cashman (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Jaguars.

Cashman was diagnosed with a concussion during the team's Week 4 loss to the Chargers and didn't practice at all ahead of Week 5. The 2019 fifth-round pick had only played 37 defensive snaps over the past three weeks, so his absence shouldn't have a major impact on Houston's defense, though Garret Wallow may see a few extra snaps after playing a season-high 20 defensive plays against the Chargers.