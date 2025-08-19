Texans' Blake Fisher: DNP due to sprained ankle
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fisher didn't practice Monday because of an ankle sprain, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houstonreports.
Per Wilson, Fisher's injury is considered to be on the "milder side," but there's no clear timetable for his return. The 2024 second-round draft pick is likely to work in a rotational role along Houston's offensive line during the coming campaign.
