Fisher signed his four-year, $6.595 million rookie contract with the Texans on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

The second-round offensive tackle is projected as a backup in 2024 because Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard are under contract. Tunsil and Howard missed a combined 13 games in 2023, so Fisher will be a valuable addition to the team should such poor injury fate strike again.