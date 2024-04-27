The Texans selected Fisher in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 59th overall.

The Texans have an impressive tackle duo on paper in Laremy Tunsil and Tytus Howard, but that pairing missed a combined 13 games last season. Getting a quality depth piece who can develop into a starter when needed is a shrewd pick by Houston. Fisher is the lesser known of the Notre Dame tackles in this class behind Joe Alt, but he is talented. At 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds with above-average athleticism and anchor strength, Fisher can hold his own on the perimeter. Fisher started 27 games for the Irish at right tackle, and that will likely be his role in Houston down the road.