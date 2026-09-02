The Texans Greg Auman of Fox SportsSmith (foot) on injured reserve Tuesday.

The offensive tackle is set to miss 4-to-6 weeks with a torn plantar fascia tendon. Smith was carted off the field last Wednesday with the injury, making Trent Brown the Texans' starting right tackle for the Week 1 matchup with the Bills. Even if the 30-year-old could recover quicker than his timeline predicts, the tackle will need to miss at least four regular-season games on IR before becoming eligible to return to the team's active roster.