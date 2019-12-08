Play

Roby (hamstring) will play in Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Roby was originally expected to suit up for Week 14 after he was held to limited practice time throughout the week. He suited up in 85 snaps in Week 13, and is expected to see similar usage now that he's officially healthy.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories