Roby has agreed to a contract extension with the Texans, John McClain of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Per Aaron Reiss of The Athletic, the deal is for three years and is worth up to $36 million. While the two sides are waiting on Roby's physical plus the final language of the newly-agreed-to collective bargaining agreement before finalizing the deal, it nonetheless appears that Roby is set to be the Texans' starting slot corner in 2020 and beyond.