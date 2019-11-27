Roby (hamstring) is trending toward suiting up for Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.

Roby hasn't played since Week 6, but he was considered a game-time decision for Week 12's game against the Colts. The 2014 first-rounder worked in a limited practice capacity for the last two weeks, and he hopes to elevate to full participation by Friday. Roby has allowed 6.5 yards per target this year, so he'll look to help shut down the Patriots' strong passing attack.