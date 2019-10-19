The Texans have downgraded Roby (hamstring) to out for Sunday's game against the Colts.

Roby will not travel with the team to Indianapolis. Expect Lonnie Johnson to play an increased role in Houston's secondary as long as Roby is unable to go. On a positive note for the Texans' defense, Jonathan Joseph (hamstring) is expected to suit up Week 7, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.