Roby (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's playoff contest against the Bills.

Roby has logged a trio of limited practices, which is a good sign for his availability after missing Week 17's regular-season finale against the Titans. The 2014 first-round pick appears to be trending in the right direction to suit up when the Texans host Buffalo on Saturday.

