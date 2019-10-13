Roby was forced out of Sunday's game against the Chiefs with a hamstring injury.

With Roby off the field and Johnathan Joseph (wrist) inactive, the Texans are down their top cover cornerbacks. This puts a lot of pressure on the team's reserves against the touted Chiefs' offense. Lonnie Johnson, Keion Crossen and Phillip Gaines figure to be the top three for the time being.

