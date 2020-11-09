Coach Romeo Crennel said Roby likely will play in the Week 10 matchup against the Browns, Aaron Reiss of The Athletic reports.

Roby didn't suit up in Sunday's win over the Jaguars due to disciplinary reasons, but it appears that will be the extent of his punishment. Houston's secondary was clearly out of sorts Sunday, allowing rookie quarterback Jake Luton to throw for 304 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception in his NFL debut. Roby should be a boost, as he's yielded just 5.0 yards per target this season.