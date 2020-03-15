Roby is expected to finalize an extension with the Texans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The deal isn't done, but Houston is apparently close to locking up one of its starting corners before Roby is allowed to hit the open market Tuesday. Roby played for the Texans on a one-year, "prove it" deal in 2019 and the 27-year-old racked up 38 tackles, eight PBUs, two interceptions and one forced fumble over 10 games.