Texans' Bradley Roby: Finishes first season in Texas
Roby had 38 tackles, one sack, eight passes defensed, two interceptions, one touchdown and one forced fumble over 10 games in 2019.
Roby posted respectable numbers in his first season in Houston, but the defense overall stumbled. Per Pro Football Focus, Roby graded out highest among Houston's secondary, a unit that PFF graded 28th in the NFL. The six-year veteran enters the offseason as unrestricted free agent, and the Texans are expected top overhaul the back line of the defense.
