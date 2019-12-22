Roby had four tackles, two passes defensed and an interception return for a touchdown in Saturday's 23-20 win over Tampa Bay in Week 16.

Roby picked off Jameis Winston's first pass of the game and returned it 27 yards for a touchdown just 48 seconds into the game. It was Roby's second pick of the season and his first touchdown since 2016. His pick was the first of four interceptions for the Texans, three coming in the first half.