Texans' Bradley Roby: Hamstring issue 'significant'
The Texans view the hamstring injury Roby sustained in Sunday's 31-24 win over the Chiefs as "significant" and are preparing for him to miss about a month, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The multi-week injury to the Texans' top cornerback puts a bit of a damper on an otherwise impressive road win and leaves the secondary is a ragged state heading into a Week 7 game in Indianapolis. Along with Roby, fellow starter Johnathan Joseph (wrist/hip) is also banged up, though the latter expressed optimism he would be able to return from a one-game absence to play against the Colts. In any case, rookie Lonnie Johnson is now likely to be pressed into a full-time role through at least the Texans' Week 10 bye.
