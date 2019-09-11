Roby made nine tackles (eight solo) in Monday's 30-28 loss to the Saints.

The sixth-year pro played all 66 defensive snaps in the season opener, and the Texans tasked Roby with covering star WR Michael Thomas, explaining his impressive tackle count. It's clear Roby is the team's top corner, giving him solid IDP potential, especially in Week 2 versus the Jaguars and rookie QB Gardner Minshew.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories